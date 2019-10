Pac-12 football: UCLA ends 11-year drought against Stanford with 34-16 win

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. – Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in helping UCLA end an 11-year drought against Stanford with a 34-16 victory over the Cardinal on Thursday.

Jack West became Stanford’s third starting quarterback of the season, the first time that’s happened since 1974. After early success, his inconsistent play led to a stalled offense.

Thompson-Robinson passed for 192 yards and rushed for 66 as UCLA snapped a losing streak to the Cardinal dating to 2008. Joshua Kelley rushed for 176 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown run and a 53-yard gain.

The Bruins (2-5, 2-2 Pac-12) scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, both passes to Kyle Phillips, to open a 14-3 lead with 4:48 remaining to play. It was UCLA’s first lead of more than seven points this season. Phillips caught 10 passes for 100 yards.

Stanford (3-4, 2-3) took the opening kickoff and drove 51 yards before Jet Toner connected on a 42-yard field goal. Toner suffered an apparent right knee injury on the ensuing kickoff and did not return. Punter Ryan Sanborn took over the kicking duties.

Thompson-Robinson was UCLA’s leading rusher in the first quarter, helped by a 39-yard scramble that led to the Bruins’ second score.

The Cardinal, meanwhile, lost 8 yards combined on their next three possessions as West was sacked on three consecutive third downs.

Stanford’s Brycen Tremayne fell on a blocked punt in the end zone to make it 14-10. Spencer Jorgensen got his left hand on the punt.

The UCLA defense sacked West seven times, five in the first quarter. The Bruins had nine sacks over their first six games. Stanford allowed 13 in its first six.

JJ Molson added field goals of 43 and 49 yards in the third quarter. UCLA outgained the Cardinal by a 455-198 margin.

Stanford’s Cameron Scarlett rushed for 34 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run. West was 15 of 32 for 143 yards. He passed for 38 yards on Stanford’s first drive.