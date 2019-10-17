SWX Home
Luol Deng signs with Bulls, retires

In this Feb. 19, 2013 photo, Chicago Bulls forward Luol Deng (9) celebrates past New Orleans Hornets forward Ryan Anderson (33) after scoring late in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. Two-time All-Star forward Luol Deng signed with the Chicago Bulls and retired as a member of the team that drafted him on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Jonathan Bachman / Associated Press)
Associated Press

CHICAGO – Two-time All-Star forward Luol Deng has signed with the Chicago Bulls and retired as a member of the team that drafted him.

The No. 7 overall pick in 2004, the 34-year-old Deng averaged 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over 15 seasons with Chicago, Cleveland, Miami, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota.

He was part of seven playoff teams – six with Chicago, one with Miami – and averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 62 postseason games. From South Sudan, he played one season at Duke before entering the NBA draft.

Deng was an All-Star on the Bulls’ 2011-12 and 2012-13 teams, leading the league in minutes per game both seasons. He was traded to Cleveland in January 2014.

The Bulls said Thursday they will honor Deng at a game this season.

Chicago also waived Perrion Callandret.

