Lakers exercise 4th-year contract option on Kyle Kuzma
Thu., Oct. 17, 2019, 1:58 p.m.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – The Los Angeles Lakers have exercised their contract option on forward Kyle Kuzma for the 2020-21 season.
The Lakers made the move Thursday on Kuzma, who is currently out with a foot injury suffered while playing for USA Basketball during the summer.
Kuzma was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Utah. He has become a solid NBA scorer, putting up 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds last season while starting 68 games for the Lakers.
Kuzma will make over $3.56 million next season in the fourth-year option of his rookie contract. He is making $1.97 million this season.
The Lakers expect Kuzma to return to action soon. He has been cleared for noncontact basketball activities.
