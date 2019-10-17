SWX Home
Sports >  NHL

John Tavares will miss at least 2 weeks with broken finger

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares, right, celebrates his goal with right wing Kasperi Kapanen (24), of Finland, during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Washington. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)
Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares, right, celebrates his goal with right wing Kasperi Kapanen (24), of Finland, during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Washington. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will be out at least two weeks with a broken finger.

The Leafs center suffered the injury late in Wednesday night’s loss against the Washington Capitals.

Tavares, 29, has three goals and four assists in eight games this season.

Tavares had 47 goals and 41 assists for 88 points in his first season with the Leafs last year.

Tavares was selected as the captain of the Leafs at this year’s season opener. He signed a seven-year, $77 million deal with the Leafs in July 2018, leaving the New York Islanders in free agency.

The Leafs were off Thursday following back-to-back games. They return to practice Friday to prepare for a visit from the Boston Bruins.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall