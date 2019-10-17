Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie makes watch list for Karl Malone Award

Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie grabs the ball from Fairleigh Dickinson’s Brandon Powell during an NCAA Tournament game last March. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie grabs the ball from Fairleigh Dickinson’s Brandon Powell during an NCAA Tournament game last March. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Preseason recognition continues to roll in for Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie.

The senior forward is one of 20 players on the watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Tillie has been named preseason third-team All-America by CBS Sports and was the Zags’ lone player selected to the preseason All-WCC team.

The 6-foot-10 native of France battled foot and ankle injuries last season and missed 22 of 37 games. He recently had knee surgery that was “more of a proactive exercise, just to kind of clean some things out,” coach Mark Few said.

Tillie is joined on the watch list by BYU’s Yoeli Childs, North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks and Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman. The Zags and BYU square off Jan. 18 and Feb. 22. Gonzaga entertains UNC on Dec. 18. The Zags scrimmage Michigan State in Denver on Saturday.

Tillie averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds last year and 12.9 points and 5.9 boards as a sophomore. He was second-team All-WCC in 2018. He was a key reserve on the 2017 team that lost to North Carolina in the championship game.

Duke’s Zion Williamson won the Malone Award last season.

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball