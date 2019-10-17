Big Sky Conference Announces Preseason Basketball Poll

By Keith Demolder SWX

The Big Sky Conference announced its 2019-20 preseason basketball polls today and both Montana and Montana State are featured in the top-5 in each poll.

Here is the Men’s media and coaches polls:

2019-20 Big Sky Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Team Points (1st-place votes)

1. Eastern Washington 96 (8)

2. Montana 87 (3)

3. Weber State 86

4. Southern Utah 71

5. Northern Colorado 65

6. Portland State 59

7. Montana State 42

8. Northern Arizona 35

9. Sacramento State 32

10. Idaho State 21

11. Idaho 11

2019-20 Big Sky Preseason Media Poll

Team Points (1st-place votes)

1. Montana 354 (13)

2. Weber State 345 (12)

3. Eastern Washington 330 (9)

4. Northern Colorado 275 (2)

5. Southern Utah 247

6. Portland State 220

7. Montana State 188

8. Northern Arizona 150

9. Sacramento State 127

10. Idaho State 92

11. Idaho 48

The two-time defending champion Grizzlies earned 13 first-place votes in the media poll, narrowly beating out second-place Weber State who earned 12 first-place votes.

Meanwhile Eastern Washington, a team that Montana bested 68-62 in last season’s Big Sky championship game, was tabbed by coaches to win the conference for the first time in 15 years. In the media poll, though, Weber State flipped with Eastern for the second spot with 9 first-place votes.

The Eagles return three starters from their title-game team, including Big Sky Preseason All-Conference team members Jacob Davison and Mason Peatling.

The Grizzlies, with 2018 Big Sky First-Team selection Sayeed Pridgett, are attempting to become the first team to win back-to-back-to-back regular season titles since 1973.

Montana returns Pridgett, Big Sky Co-Newcomer of the Year senior Kendal Manuel and a collection of freshmen and transfers.

On the other hand, Montana State earned 7th place in both polls after finishing 11-9 in conference in 2018.

Expect big changes for the Cats this season as they return Harald Frey and Devin Kirby, all the while welcoming in new head coach Danny Sprinkle and a myriad of freshmen.

As for the Women’s media and coaches polls:

2019-20 Big Sky Preseason Media Poll

Place School Points (1st place votes)

1 Montana State 155 (7)

2 Idaho 148 (1)

3 Portland State 147 (3)

4 Idaho State 140 (3)

5 Northern Colorado 131 (4)

6 Eastern Washington 126 (1)

7 Montana 116 (2)

8 Northern Arizona 83

9 Sacramento State 62

10 Southern Utah 52

11 Weber State 28

2019-20 Big Sky Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Place School Points (1st place votes)

1 Montana State 89 (5)

2 Idaho 88 (3)

3 Portland State 73 (2)

4 Idaho State 70

5 Montana 63 (1)

6 Northern Colorado 57

7 Easter Washington 52

8 Northern Arizona 48

9 Southern Utah 32

10 Sacramento State 19

11 Weber State 14

In both the media and coaches’ polls, the Montana State Bobcats were selected as the preseason favorite to win the Big Sky thanks to five first-place votes in the coaches’ and seven in the media poll. Meanwhile the Lady Griz were selected fifth and seventh, respectively.

The Cats return seniors Martha Kuderer (10.0 ppg) and Oliana Squires (11.4 ppg) to go along with newcomer and preseason MVP Fallyn Freije who comes to the Cats after a stint at North Dakota.

The Lady Griz welcome back a majority of last year’s roster—save graduating senior forward Jace Henderson.