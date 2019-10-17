Area Sports Menu for Friday, October 18

Cross country

College: Washington State, Gonzaga at Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, 9:35 a.m. Washington State, Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at CC Spokane’s Sasquatch Invitational at Downriver GC, 4:15 p.m.

Football

High school: IEL 5A: Coeur d’Alene at Lake City, Post Falls at Lewiston, both 7 p.m. GSL 4A: Lewis and Clark at University, 7 p.m.; Central Valley vs. Mead at Albi Stadium, 7:30. IEL 4A: Lakeland at Sandpoint, 7 p.m. GSL 3A: Shadle Park vs. North Central at Albi, 5 p.m. GNL: West Valley at Pullman, Clarkston at Cheney, both 7 p.m. NEA: Freeman at Lakeside (WA), Medical Lake at Riverside, Colville at Newport, all 7 p.m. IML: Kellogg at Bonners Ferry, Priest River at Timberlake, both 7 p.m. NE 2B: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Liberty, Chewelah at Kettle Falls, Asotin at Colfax, all 7 p.m. NE 1B: Columbia at Wellpinit, 3 p.m.; Cusick at Northport, Selkirk at Springdale, both 7. Central Washington 1B: Odessa at Waterville, 3 p.m. SE 1B: Lyle-Wishram at Colton, Pomeroy at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, Tekoa-Rosalia at DeSales, all 7. Nonleague: Lakeside (ID) at Lewis County, 6 p.m.; Reardan at Omak, Northwest Christian at Lake Roosevelt, Davenport at Brewster, Clark Fork at Wallace, all 7.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at North Okanagan, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

College women: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon State, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Southern Utah at Eastern Washington, 3 p.m.; Northern Arizona at Idaho, 7.

High school boys: Idaho 3A District I-II semifinals: Coeur d’Alene Charter at Timberlake, 4 p.m.; St. Maries at Bonners Ferry, 6.

High school girls: Idaho 3A District I-II semifinals: St. Maries at Coeur d’Alene Charter, 4 p.m.; Grangeville at Timberlake, 6. GSL: Mead at Central Valley, University vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Shadle Park at Gonzaga Prep, Ferris vs. North Central at Merkel Sports Complex, Rogers at Mt. Spokane, all 4 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Nonconference: Idaho at Washington State, 5 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Idaho at ITA Regional in Denver.

College women: Washington State, Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at ITA Regional in Stanford, California.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington State, Arizona State at Washington, both 7 p.m. Big Sky: Southern Utah at Idaho, 5 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 7 p.m. NWAC: Treasure Valley vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, North Idaho at Walla Walla, both 6 p.m.

High school: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Rogers, 7 p.m. Nonleague: St. George’s at Deer Park, 6:30 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 10 a.m.; horse racing, 10:05. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.