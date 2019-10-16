Three-star wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick decommits from Washington State

PULLMAN – A three-star wide receiver who committed to Washington State over the summer could now be playing his college football elsewhere.

Christian Fitzpatrick, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide receiver from Southfield, Michigan, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he’d reopened his recruitment, thanking WSU head coach Mike Leach and outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. “for their belief in my ability.”

I have contacted the coaches at Washington State University and let them know that I have reopened my recruitment. I want to thank coach Spurrier and Coach Leach for their belief in my ability. I wont be doing any interviews, focused on making the right decision. #GoCougs — Christian Fitzpatrick (@Cfitz_1) October 16, 2019

While visiting the Pullman campus in late July, Fitzpatrick gave the Cougars an oral commitment, tweeting: “I chose the best passing offense in the country.”

At the time, Fitzpatrick was the third wide receiver commit in the class of 2020, joining Texas’ Cedrick Pellum and California’s Joey Hobart.

In his Twitter post Wednesday, Fitzpatrick wrote, “I wont be doing any interviews, focused on making the right decision. #GoCougs”

Louisville is making a strong push for the Southfield High wide receiver; Fitzpatrick is set to take a visit there this weekend. His older brother, Dez, is a redshirt junior for the Cardinals and was second on the team in receptions last season.

Fitzpatrick returned to Pullman the weekend of Sept. 20, coinciding with WSU’s heartbreaking 67-63 loss to UCLA.

In addition to Louisville and WSU, Fitzpatrick holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and West Virginia.