Ten Gonzaga sports teams – including men’s, women’s basketball – post 100% graduation rates

Ten Gonzaga teams achieved 100% graduation rates and student-athletes graduated at a 98% rate, tied for seventh nationally, according to the latest NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) statistics.

Harvard ranks first at 100%, followed by five schools at 99%. GU shares seventh with 10 schools.

GU paced the West Coast Conference in GSR, followed by Loyola Marymount and Portland at 94 percent. The WCC average is 91%, the Federal Graduation Rate is 77% and the NCAA GSR average is 89%. Eleven of GU’s 13 countable programs exceeded the national average in their respective sports.

GU women’s basketball earned a perfect GSR for the fourth straight year and men’s basketball for the third consecutive year. Women’s cross country, track and field and golf have posted 100% GSR for 15 straight years. Men’s cross country and track and field boast perfect GSR for 12 straight years, men’s tennis for 11, men’s soccer for 10, women’s soccer for nine and men’s golf for eight. Women’s rowing posted a perfect 100% GSR for the eighth time in program history.

Men’s basketball’s GSR was 20 percentage points above the national average for the sport. Men’s golf was 14 points higher and women’s golf 11 points higher than the averages for their sports.