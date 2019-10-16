SWX Home
Seattle’s NHL team releases initial club ticket prices

In this July 18, 2019 photo, Ron Francis, center, is presented with a hockey jersey by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, left, as Seattle Hockey Partners CEO Tod Leiweke looks in Seattle, as Francis is introduced as the first general manager for Seattle’s yet-to-be-named NHL expansion team. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
Associated Press

SEATTLE – Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise released initial pricing for club seats with details on general ticket prices coming in 2020.

The team says club seats will each cost between $285 and $355 based on a 44-game season ticket package. The club seats will be on three-, five- or seven-year terms.

The team will have 2,600 club seats in its new arena. Fans who left deposits will begin selecting seats soon.

Aside from club seats, the team said 80% of the suites in the arena have already been sold.

The team says general seats will start at $50 per game and there will be some single-game tickets starting at $20.

Seattle’s franchise is slated to begin play in the 2021-22 season.

