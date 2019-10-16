Reader photo: Standing out in fall

Aspens are changing to autumn colors as Meredith Heick treks the trails southwest of Spokane at Fishtrap Lake.

With fall hunting seasons underway, she wears an orange vest for visibility, especially at Fishtrap and other U.S. Bureau of Land Management and national forest areas that are open to multiple use, including hunting. Last weekend was the opening of modern rifle deer and waterfowl seasons in Washington. Pheasant season will open this weekend, another busy time at Fishtrap, which is a pheasant release site. After that, the hunting crowds thin out, but wearing hunter orange is still recommend for hikers until December.

