Prep notebook: Girls basketball stars commit; football, volleyball rankings released

Twin sisters Tyler and Jacksen McCliment-Call of University High orally committed to the University of Portland last week, according to Ron Adams, their coach with the Spokane Stars AAU team.

The pair, who started their basketball careers at Post Falls and won a state title in 2018 as sophomores with current Gonzaga sophomore forward Melody Kempton, helped the Titans to a 16-8 overall record and a 9-5 mark in the Greater Spokane League last season.

Gonzaga Prep 6-foot post Olivia Mayer, whose career has been injury-plagued the past two seasons, orally committed to Eastern Washington, said Adams. Mayer averaged more than 15 points in 14 games as a frosh.

Football rankings

The Associated Press state football rankings for the week were released on Wednesday, with several Eastern Washington teams making the cut.

4A: (8) Central Valley; 3A: (8) Mt Spokane; 2A: (8) Clarkston; 1A: (5) Deer Park, (10) Colville; 2B: (6) Colfax, (9) Liberty; 1B: (1) Odessa, (2) Almira/Coulee-Hartline.

Volleyball rankings

The Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association released its first rankings of the season on Tuesday.

4A: (7) Mead; 3A: (1) Mt. Spokane; 2A: (8) Pullman; 1A: (3) Lakeside; (8) Freeman; 2B: (4) Liberty, (5) Northwest Christian; 1A: (2) Oakesdale, (3) Almira/Coulee-Hartline, (4) Selkirk, (6) Colton, (7) Odessa.

Athletes of the week

The Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association announced its athletes of the week on Wednesday. Included were Eastern Washington athletes Ashlynn Archer, volleyball, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse; Ryan Blair, football, Mead; Bennet Lim, football, Deer Park; and Jay Link, football, Selkirk.

Idaho soccer

Lake City’s girls (11-2-0) beat visiting Coeur d’Alene (5-6-5) 3-0 to win the Idaho 5A District 1-2 championship on Wednesday. Both teams advance to the 5A State tournament, which runs Oct. 24-26 at Rocky Mountain, Eagle and Meridian high schools.

Sandpoint’s girls dropped Moscow 3-0 to claim the 4A District 1-2 title and a berth in the 4A State tourney at Brothers Park in Caldwell.

The 3A District 1-2 semifinals are Friday and the title game is Saturday, with two berths to the 3A State tourney at Vallivue HS.

In Idaho boys soccer, Coeur d’Alene hosts Lake City in the 5A title match today with both teams qualifying for state. In 4A, Moscow hosts Sandpoint with the winner advancing. The 3A semifinals are Friday and the championship on Saturday with two seeds going to state.