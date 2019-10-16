On the air
Wed., Oct. 16, 2019, 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
5 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees … FS1
Basketball, NBA preseason
5 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago … NBA
7:30 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Clippers … NBA
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas State … ESPNU
6 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford … ESPN
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver … Fox 28/NFL
Golf
6:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Open de France … Golf
7 p.m.: PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges … Golf
11 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai … Golf
3 a.m. (Friday): European PGA Tour, Open de France … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey … NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Vegas … Root (Comcast only)
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Mixed Martial Arts, PFL playoffs
5 p.m.: Featherweights and lightweights … ESPN2
Soccer, college men
7 p.m.: San Diego at UCLA … Pac-12
Soccer, college women
2 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota … ESPNU
4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia … Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, high school
7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep vs. Ferris … 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
7 p.m.: Mike Leach Coach’s Show … 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
