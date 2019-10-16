On the air

SWX Home
Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees … FS1

Basketball, NBA preseason

5 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago … NBA

7:30 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Clippers … NBA

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas State … ESPNU

6 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford … ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver … Fox 28/NFL

Golf

6:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Open de France … Golf

7 p.m.: PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges … Golf

11 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai … Golf

3 a.m. (Friday): European PGA Tour, Open de France … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Vegas … Root (Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Mixed Martial Arts, PFL playoffs

5 p.m.: Featherweights and lightweights … ESPN2

Soccer, college men

7 p.m.: San Diego at UCLA … Pac-12

Soccer, college women

2 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota … ESPNU

4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia … Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, high school

7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep vs. Ferris … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

7 p.m.: Mike Leach Coach’s Show … 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

