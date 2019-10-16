Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie receives preseason third-team All-America recognition from CBS Sports

Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie had an injury plagued junior season but at least one media outlet projects big things ahead for the senior forward.

Tillie was named to the CBS Sports preseason All-America third team. The 6-foot-10 native of France is joined on the third team by Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland and Kansas center Udoka Azubuike.

It’s familiar territory for Tillie, who was preseason honorable mention on NBCSports.com’s All-America listing a year ago.

Tillie was limited to 15 games last season by ankle and foot injuries. He had surgery recently to “clean up” his knee but he’s not expected to be sidelined for too long.

“The guess here is that the 6-10 forward will return to form this season,” CBS Sports said of Tillie. “Remember, he was the Zags’ leading returning scorer heading into last season.”

Tillie averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds as a junior. He started 35 games as a sophomore, averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He’s made 47% percent of his 3-point attempts in 84 career games.

First-team honors went to Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora and Florida’s Kerry Blackshear. Duke’s Tre Jones, North Carolina’s Cole Anthony, Kansas’ Devon Dotson, Washington’s Isaiah Stewart and Memphis’ James Wiseman made second team.

The Zags face Michigan State in a closed-door scrimmage Saturday in Denver. They have regular-season dates against Washington (Dec. 8) and North Carolina (Dec. 18). Gonzaga could potentially meet Seton Hall on the second day and North Carolina on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The teams were voted on by college basketball writers at CBSSports.com and 247Sports and broadcasters and analysts from CBS and CBS Sports Network.