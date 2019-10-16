Eastern Washington’s Mason Peatling, Jacob Davison named to preseason All-Big Sky team; Idaho’s Gina Marxen also honored

One Big Sky Conference men’s basketball team had multiple players selected to the league’s preseason all-conference roster: Eastern Washington.

EWU senior forward Mason Peatling and junior guard Jacob Davison were two of the six players who earned preseason All-Big Sky distinction on Tuesday. Weber State guard Jerrick Harding, Montana guard Sayeed Pridgett, Montana State guard Harald Frey and Portland State guard Holland Woods were also selected.

Harding, who averaged 21.4 points a game last season, was the league’s preseason MVP.

“That honor is well-deserved by both players,” third-year EWU head coach Shantay Legans said. “Even though they each missed a dozen games last year, they are well-respected by our league. We appreciate that.”

Peatling, a 6-foot-8 inside and outside threat from Australia, is a two-time all-conference selection who averaged 15.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in the 2018-2019 season.

Davison, an explosive 6-4 talent with the ability to shoot from long range, averaged 15.2 points last season, including a 24-point average in a nine-game stretch before an ankle injury ended his season.

EWU has earned a No. 3 seed in the last two Big Sky Conference tournaments and reached the title game twice, falling to Montana both times.

The Eagles return the bulk of their roster from a year ago and are widely expected to be at or near the top of the Big Sky preseason media and coaches polls that will be released Thursday.

Idaho’s Marxen selected

to All-Big Sky women’s team

Idaho sophomore guard Gina Marxen was named to the preseason All-Big Sky women’s team.

The reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year averaged 8.6 points, three rebounds, three assists and had a team-high 25 steals for the defending conference champion Vandals.

Montana State’s Fallyn Freije and Oliana Squires, Portland State guard Kylie Jimenez, Sacramento State guard Kennedy Nicholas, Idaho State guard Estefania Ors, and Montana guard McKenzie Johnson were also recognized.