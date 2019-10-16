Early-season successes of Easop Winston Jr., Dezmon Patmon throwing Washington State passing game off balance

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

One of the guiding principles of the Air Raid offense is balance, specifically a balance in where a quarterback throws the ball.

The idea is that if a quarterback’s targets are evenly distributed across the field, a defense has a harder time predicting where the ball is going to go, so: advantage, offense.

Yet heading into Saturday’s home game against Colorado, the Washington State offense hasn’t had the balance through six games this year as it had last season – or rather, that balance has shifted. Quarterback Anthony Gordon is throwing to his running backs less, hasn’t found X receivers as often and is looking to his right side quite a bit more than Gardner Minshew did last year.

Seniors Dezmon Patmon and Easop Winston Jr., alternating at the Z receiver position to Gordon’s far right, are carrying much more of the yardage and receptions load than the X, Y and H receivers for the Cougars, with 32% of the team’s receptions through six games.

“Some of it can be how the defense plays or something like that,” coach Mike Leach told reporters Tuesday. “Also I think the lineup’s been a little more stable at Z so they get conditioned around things.”

The X and Y receivers line up to Gordon’s left side in most formations, whereas the H and Z are to his right. The X and Z positions are closest to either sideline. Targets are not officially recorded by Washington State, but receptions are.

So far this year, Patmon and Winston have combined for 70 receptions, 945 yards and 13 touchdowns out of the Z position. Neither has missed a game.

Balancing act This season Anthony Gordon has thrown to his right (H and Z receivers) more often than his left (X and Y) and has completed just 33 passes to running backs, a considerably lower percentage than Gardner Minshew did last year. Gordon has also thrown to running backs at a lower rate than Minshew. Group 2019 % of rec 2019 Yds/rec 2019 TD 2018 % of rec 2018 Yds/rec 2018 TD X receivers 19.2 12.4 3 20.1 10.25 10 Y receivers 13.9 13.2 1 15.7 11.2 1 H receivers 19.7 12.2 7 10.1 12.2 7 Z receivers 32.3 13.5 13 23.7 13 13 Backfield 14.8 8.4 4 30.4 7.2 8 2019: through six games. 2018: 13-game season

The team’s trio of X receivers – junior Tay Martin, redshirt freshman Rodrick Fisher and senior Calvin Jackson Jr. – have 43 receptions, 534 yards and three touchdowns between them. But Jackson has only played two games, and Martin played solely on special teams in the Cougars’ 38-34 loss at Arizona State last weekend.

Over the entire 2018 season, the Cougars’ X receivers had 96 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, while the Z receivers had 113 for 1,470 and 13 scores. It is not an even balance, but it closer, despite the personnel being the same.

Leach mentioned specifically the desire to get more out of the X receivers, who, he said, “tend to go a ways when they catch it.”

“We want to make sure that we’re getting production out of all five positions, and I think we are,” Leach said. “We could elevate X, though. I think if we could refine what X does on fade routes, and things like that, we’d be headed right where we wanna be.”

Yet it is the production from the fifth position Leach mentioned – the running backs – that is most different from last year.

Through six games, sophomore Max Borghi and junior Deon McIntosh have 33 catches, on pace for 66 in a 12-game season. A year ago, in a 13-game campaign, James Williams, Borghi and Keith Harrington combined for 145 receptions.

That drop in receptions corresponds with almost no change in hand-offs per game. Last year the Cougars ran the ball 17 times per game, this year 16.5.

Gordon downplayed any perceived preference for any specific player.

“We’re just going through the reads, throwing to the open guy, as simple as that sounds,” Gordon said.

For the first four games, that open guy was most often senior Brandon Arconado, the team’s starting Y receiver. He has 25 receptions – through four weeks a team-high – for 352 yards and a touchdown. But without him the last two games, H receivers Travell Harris and Renard Bell played some in the Y position.

That skews the inside receivers’ statistics a bit: Arconado and redshirt freshman Kassidy Woods have 31 catches for 410 yards and a touchdown, while Harris and Bell have 44 catches for 537 yards and seven touchdowns, collecting some of those catches from the Y position.

Leach said Gordon might be favoring his right-side receivers more but cautioned against drawing too many conclusions about favoritism in an offense predicated on avoiding that.

“I’d have to look at Gordon closer. (Quarterbacks) tend to favor throwing across their body, and you try not to have them favor anything because their read should guide them to where they’re supposed to be,” Leach said. “And it can be play selection too, you know.”

Ultimately, the Air Raid comes down to exploiting a defense’s weaknesses, Winston said, and the receivers are “an unselfish group.” It doesn’t really matter, he said, who makes the catches so long as the team wins.

“Gordo’s a good quarterback,” Winston said. “Just dependent on what he sees and how we attack each team, that’s what he’s gonna play. He’s just gonna play to his strengths and whatever he’s most comfortable with, that’s what he’s gonna do.”

S-R reporter Theo Lawson contributed to this story.