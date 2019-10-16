Area Sports Menu for Thursday, October 17

Football

High school: GSL 4A: Gonzaga Prep vs. Ferris at Albi Stadium, 7:30 p.m. GSL 3A: Rogers vs. Mt. Spokane at Albi, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

High school boys: Idaho 5A District I-II: Lake City at Coeur d’Alene, 3:30 p.m. Idaho 4A District I-II: Sandpoint at Moscow, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls: GNL: Cheney at East Valley, West Valley at Pullman, both 4 p.m. NEA: Colville at Newport, Medical Lake at Riverside, Freeman at Lakeside (Wash.), all 4 p.m.

Softball

High school: GSL: Shadle Park at Mt. Spokane (DH), Central Valley at Mead (DH), Lewis and Clark at Ferris (DH), Cheney at Rogers (DH), North Central at East Valley (DH), University at Gonzaga Prep (DH), all 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Idaho at ITA regional in Denver.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m.; Southern Utah at Eastern Washington, 6:05.

High school: GSL: North Central at Shadle Park, University at Lewis and Clark, Central Valley at Mead, all 7 p.m. GNL: Cheney at East Valley, West Valley at Pullman, both 7 p.m. NEA: Medical Lake at Riverside, Colville at Newport, Freeman at Lakeside (Wash.), all 6:30 p.m. IML: Orofino at St. Maries, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlake at Bonners Ferry, 7. NE 2B: Kettle Falls at Springdale, Reardan at Colfax, St. George’s at Chewelah, Wilbur-Creston at Northwest Christian, Tekoa-Rosalia at Asotin, all 6:30 p.m. NE 1B: Inchelium at Selkirk, 6 p.m. SE 1B: Colton at Prescott, Oakesdale at Garfield-Palouse, Pomeroy at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, all 6 p.m. Northstar: Wallace at Lakeside (Idaho), 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 10 a.m.; horse racing, 10:05. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 10 a.m.