XFL draft: Former Freeman, Idaho lineman Justin Rose selected by Seattle Dragons while other locals await call

Former Freeman High and Idaho standout offensive lineman Jordan Rose heard his name called Tuesday in the inaugural draft of the ravamped XFL.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound guard was selected 80th overall in the offensive linemen portion of the XFL draft by the Seattle Dragons, one of the new league’s eight teams.

The two-day draft started Tuesday and was split into position groups, including skill players, offensive lineman and defensive front seven.

The draft resumes Wednesday with the defensive backfield and the open draft, which will include remaining available players as well as punters, kickers and long-snappers.

The XFL, a secondary professional league that is set to begin in February 2020, is funded by Vince McMahon, CEO of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Much like the recent, short-lived Alliance American Football (AAF), the XFL aims to give another professional football avenue to former college stars and players who didn’t last in the NFL.

Rose, who helped Freeman win a State 1A title in 2013 and started all four years at Idaho, had brief stays with the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.

The Dragons are coached by former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn, who is also the team’s general manager.

Former Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers, previously a member of the New York Jets, was assigned to the Dragons. Their draft picks included former University of Washington and Seahawks wideout Kasen Williams, former UW defensive lineman Taniela Topou and ex-Seahawks receiver Keenan Reynolds.

The draft had a few familiar names, including ex-Oklahoma star and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones, who was assigned to the Dallas Renegades. Cardale Jones, who led Ohio State to a win over Oregon in the 2014 national title game, is the quarterback of the DC Defenders.

The XFL’s draft pool still includes a few former area college standouts, such as former Washington State Cougars safety Robert Taylor, receiver Kyle Sweet and kicker Erik Powell.

Ex-Idaho and Central Valley kicker Austin Rehkow, former Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan and their former Vandals teammates, Quinton Bradley (defensive end) and Reuben Mwehla (receiver), are also in the draft pool.

Jordan Dascalo, a former Eastern Washington punter who started his career at Washington State, is also among the punters and kickers hoping to get drafted on Wednesday.