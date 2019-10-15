On the air
Tue., Oct. 15, 2019, 10:12 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
1 p.m.: St. Louis at Washington … TBS (if necessary)
5 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees … FS1
Basketball, NBA preseason
5 p.m.: Atlanta at New York … ESPN
6 p.m.: Portland at Utah … Root (Comcast only)
7:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers … ESPN
Football, college
5 p.m.: South Alabama at Troy … ESPN2
Golf
Noon: LPGA Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship … Golf
7 p.m.: PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges … Golf
11 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai … Golf
3 a.m. (Thursday): European PGA Tour, Open de France … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Colorado at Pittsburgh … NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Edmonton … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer, college men
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.
Volleyball, college
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Purdue at Nebraska … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Blue Mountain at CC Spokane … SWX
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
1 p.m.: St. Louis at Washington … 700-AM (if necessary)
5 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees … 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.