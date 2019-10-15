On the air

SWX Home
Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

1 p.m.: St. Louis at Washington … TBS (if necessary)

5 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees … FS1

Basketball, NBA preseason

5 p.m.: Atlanta at New York … ESPN

6 p.m.: Portland at Utah … Root (Comcast only)

7:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers … ESPN

Football, college

5 p.m.: South Alabama at Troy … ESPN2

Golf

Noon: LPGA Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship … Golf

7 p.m.: PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges … Golf

11 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai … Golf

3 a.m. (Thursday): European PGA Tour, Open de France … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Colorado at Pittsburgh … NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Edmonton … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer, college men

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.

Volleyball, college

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Purdue at Nebraska … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Blue Mountain at CC Spokane … SWX

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

1 p.m.: St. Louis at Washington … 700-AM (if necessary)

5 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

