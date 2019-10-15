Lakers waive former Gonzaga guard David Stockton

David Stockton’s training-camp stay with the Los Angeles Lakers is over after 11 days.

The Lakers waived Stockton on Tuesday but the former Gonzaga guard could end up playing for the South Bay Lakers, the organization’s G League affiliate.

Stockton ended on a high note, finishing with 10 points and seven assists in the Lakers’ 104-98 preseason win Tuesday over Golden State. He hit a pair of 3-pointers, drew a charging foul and added a steal in 28 minutes.

Stockton, son of Hall of Famer John Stockton, had five assists in the fourth quarter, one of those going to former Zag Zach Norvell Jr., who took the pass and left defender Jordan Poole on all fours with a crossover move en route to a three-point play.

Stockton played in two Lakers’ preseason games. Stockton has four years of G League experience and has played in six NBA games, three with Utah in 2018 and three with Sacramento in 2015.