Back-scratching grizzly spotted north of Upper Priest Lake

You know the feeling. When your back itches you’ve gotta scratch it.

Grizzly bears are no different.

Bart George, a biologist for the Kalispel Tribe, captured the fearsome ursus arctos horribilis in a vulnerable moment: Scratching its back against a tree north of Upper Priest Lake in Idaho.

The photo was taken several weeks ago by a motion-activated camera, George said. He retrieved the photo Tuesday. The photos are part of a larger U.S. Fish and Wildlife study monitoring the population of Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk ecosystems. The Kalispel Tribe helps with some of that research.

The study uses hair traps to gather DNA from the bears. Hair traps snag bear hair on barbed wire.

“Somehow the bear came and went without leaving any hair on the barbed wire,” George said in a message. “I didn’t check the pictures until I got back to the truck and saw that he rubbed on that tree. Now I have to hike back up there and check for hair snags there!”

Based on DNA samples taken in 2017, there are 44 bears (20 females, 24 males) in the Cabinet-Yaak system and 40 bears in the Selkirks (16 females, 24 males).

The bear is still in the general area of the trap.

“I walked in on top grizzly bears tracks today so that bear is hanging around,” George said.