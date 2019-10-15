Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, October 16

Cross country

High school: GSL: Rogers, University, Central Valley, Shadle Park at Liberty Lake County Park, 4 p.m.; Mt. Spokane, Mead, Gonzaga Prep at Finch Arboretum, 4:10; Ferris, North Central, Lewis and Clark at Shadle Park, 4:40. GNL: Clarkston at West Valley, Cheney at Pullman, both 4 p.m. NEA: Deer Park, Riverside at Medical Lake; Newport at Lakeside, both 4:30 p.m. District 7: Davenport, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Tekoa-Rosalia, Wellpinit at Valley Christian, 4 p.m.

Soccer

College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Washington, 7 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley, 3:15 p.m.

College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley, North Idaho at Yakima Valley, both 2 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Ferris at Mt. Spokane, 4 p.m.; Shadle Park at Central Valley, Mead vs. Lewis and Clark at Albi Stadium, Rogers at University, North Central at Gonzaga Prep, all 6:30. Idaho 5A District 1-2: Coeur d’Alene at Lake City, 3:30 p.m. Idaho 4A District 1-2: Moscow at Sandpoint, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Idaho at ITA regional in Denver.

Volleyball

College: NWAC: Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, Columbia Basin at North Idaho, both 6 p.m.

High school: GSL: Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 10:05 a.m.