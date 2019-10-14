Sports >  WSU football

Washington State, Oregon set for late kickoff in ESPN matchup on Oct. 26

UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 14, 2019, 10:58 a.m.

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) battles Oregon Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (15) during the second half of a college football game on Saturday, October, 2017, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. WSU won the game 33-10. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Washington State Cougars wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) battles Oregon Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (15) during the second half of a college football game on Saturday, October, 2017, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. WSU won the game 33-10. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 459-5500

Washington State will be back on national televsion when the Cougars visit No. 12 Oregon at Autzen Stadium in two weeks.

The Oct. 26 game between the Pac-12 North rivals will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPN, WSU announced Monday morning.

After having three games air on national TV, the Cougars were on the Pac-12 Networks for their last game, a 38-34 loss at Arizona State, and the station will also show their next game, this Saturday at home against Colorado.

Kickoff times and television slots were released for three other games on Oct. 26. Arizona at Stanford will start at 12:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks), Arizona State at UCLA will start at 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks) and Cal at Utah will start at 7 p.m. (FS1).

The Cougars are currently in the midst of a four-game win streak against the Ducks, but Oregon will be a heavy favorite when the teams clash in Eugene. The Ducks haven’t lost since their season opener against Auburn and they could take a big step toward winning the Pac-12 North by beating rival Washington this Saturday.

Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter

Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in WSU football