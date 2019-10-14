Washington State, Oregon set for late kickoff in ESPN matchup on Oct. 26

Washington State will be back on national televsion when the Cougars visit No. 12 Oregon at Autzen Stadium in two weeks.

The Oct. 26 game between the Pac-12 North rivals will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPN, WSU announced Monday morning.

Pac-12 KOs for 10/26 (all PT):



12:30 pm: AZ-Stanford/P12Nets

4:30 pm: ASU-CLA/P12Nets

7 pm: Cal-Utah/FS1

7:30 pm: WSU-Ore/ESPN — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 14, 2019

After having three games air on national TV, the Cougars were on the Pac-12 Networks for their last game, a 38-34 loss at Arizona State, and the station will also show their next game, this Saturday at home against Colorado.

Kickoff times and television slots were released for three other games on Oct. 26. Arizona at Stanford will start at 12:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks), Arizona State at UCLA will start at 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks) and Cal at Utah will start at 7 p.m. (FS1).

The Cougars are currently in the midst of a four-game win streak against the Ducks, but Oregon will be a heavy favorite when the teams clash in Eugene. The Ducks haven’t lost since their season opener against Auburn and they could take a big step toward winning the Pac-12 North by beating rival Washington this Saturday.