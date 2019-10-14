Two Gonzaga games to air on CBS Sports Network

Add two more games to Gonzaga’s lineup of nationally televised games.

The Zags’ matchups at Santa Clara (Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.) and vs. Loyola Marymount (Feb. 6, 8 p.m.) will be on CBS Sports Network, which is entering the first year of a multi-year agreement with the West Coast Conference.

That bumps Gonzaga’s nationally televised appearances to at least 17. The Zags are scheduled for 15 appearances on ESPN networks. Per usual, every Gonzaga game will be televised with non ESPN/CBS Sports Network matchups airing on some combination of KHQ/SWX/ROOT. Those tip times haven’t been announced.

CBS Sports Network will televise 12 games involving WCC programs and 10 conference matchups this season. Saint Mary’s and BYU each have four appearances. Santa Clara and San Francisco each have three appearances, including the Dons’ non-conference home dates against Arizona State on Dec. 3 and Cal on Dec. 4.