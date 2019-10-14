SWX Home
Spokane fly-tying fundraiser for Hurricane Dorian blows past goals

Spokane fly fisherman Josh Mills has helped raise about $20,000 for victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Mills, and other anglers inspired by his example, are tying flies and then auctioning them off. The money is going to a non-profit that works in the Bahamas. (Josh Mills / COURTESY)

By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

A fishy fundraiser for victims of Hurricane Dorian has raised more than $40,000.

Avid Spokane angler Josh Mills started auctioning off flies after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas last month. Mills had modest goals hoping to raise a few thousand dollars. The effort spread on Instagram under the hashtag #doezenfordorian.

At final count, Mills said, 124 individuals contributed with an average donation of $339.45.

“I hope this serves as a great memory to all involved that a small effort can get really big, really fast and do a lot of good quickly,” Mills wrote on Facebook. “The effort to restore these islands will take years, not months. Your money you gave so freely is buying life-saving medicines and the basic stuff that will be the building blocks of recovery. I can’t wait to go there someday, maybe help swing a hammer in the process. But until then … thank you, my heart continues to be full.”

