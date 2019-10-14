On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

1 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees … FS1

5 p.m.: St. Louis at Washington … TBS

Basketball, NBA preseason

4 p.m.: Detroit at Philadelphia … NBA

Golf

Noon: LPGA Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Montreal … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Nashville at Vegas … Root (Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:30 a.m.: UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Spain vs. Sweden … ESPNEWS

4:15 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League, Canada vs. U.S. … ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

1 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees … 700-AM

5 p.m.: St. Louis at Washington … 700-AM

Sports Talk

6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM

All events are subject to change.

