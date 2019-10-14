On the air
Mon., Oct. 14, 2019, 9:51 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
1 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees … FS1
5 p.m.: St. Louis at Washington … TBS
Basketball, NBA preseason
4 p.m.: Detroit at Philadelphia … NBA
Golf
Noon: LPGA Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Montreal … NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Nashville at Vegas … Root (Comcast only)
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
11:30 a.m.: UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Spain vs. Sweden … ESPNEWS
4:15 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League, Canada vs. U.S. … ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
1 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees … 700-AM
5 p.m.: St. Louis at Washington … 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM
All events are subject to change.
