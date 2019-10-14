Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, October 15

Cross country

High school: Nonleague: Freeman at Colville at Colville, 4 p.m.

Golf

College men: Washington State, Gonzaga, Idaho at Oregon State Invitational.

College women: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational in Tacoma.

Soccer

High school: Boys: Nonleague: Lakeland at Sandpoint, 3:30 p.m.

High school: Girls: GNL: West Valley at East Valley, Clarkston at Pullman, both 4 p.m.; NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Deer Park, Newport at Medical Lake, Riverside at Colville, all 4 p.m.

Softball

High school: GSL: Cheney at University, Rogers vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Gonzaga Prep at North Central, Ferris at Mt. Spokane, Mead at Shadle Park, East Valley at Central Valley, all 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High school: Noneague: Colfax at Upper Columbia Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Timberlake at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.; Priest River at Genesis Prep, Wallace at Kellogg, Clark Fork at Bonners Ferry, all 7 p.m.; GSL: Lewis and Clark at Central Valley, Rogers at Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, Shadle Park at University, Mead at North Central, all 7 p.m.; IEL 5A: Lewiston at Post Falls, Lake City at Coeur d’Alene, both 7 p.m.; North Star: Kootenai at Lakeside (ID), 6 p.m.; GNL: Clarkston at Pullman, West Valley at East Valley, both 7 p.m.; NEA: Riverside at Colville at CHS, Lakeside (WA) at Deer Park, Newport at Medical Lake, all 6:30 p.m.; NE 2B North: Davenport at St. George’s, Chewelah at Northwest Christian, both 6:30 p.m.; NE 2B South: Asotin at Liberty, Tekoa-Rosalia at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, both 4:30 p.m.; NE 1B North: Northport at Selkirk, Cusick at Inchelium, both 6 p.m.; NE 1B South: Harrington at Valley Christian, Columbia at Odessa, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Wellpinit, all 6 p.m.; SE 1B: Oakesdale at Colton, 5 p.m.; Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Touchet, both 6 p.m.; Independent: Reardan at Springdale, 5 p.m.

