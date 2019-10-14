Andres Perez named GNAC player of the week for 2nd time

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s Note: This is a release from MSU Billings Sports Information.

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Great Northwest Athletic Conference has named Montana State University Billings sophomore midfielder/forward Andres Perez (Pittsburgh, California) men’s soccer offensive player of the week for Monday, September 16. Perez is earning the honor for the second time this season after posting a monster performance last Thursday in a 5-1 win over Saint Martin’s University.

Perez led the Yellowjackets with two goals and assisted on a third against SMU. He was also involved in the play that led to the game-winning penalty kick in the Yellowjackets’ 1-0 win at Seattle Pacific on Saturday. All four of Perez’s shots on the week landed on goal.

“I’m very happy for Andres to win the award again,” said MSUB men’s head soccer coach Thomas Chameraud. “He had a great performance on Thursday and was involved in three goals. He was also a threat the entire game against Seattle Pacific. He is finding his rhythm right now, which is no secret. Andres works hard in practice, never complains about not starting and when he gets in the game, he gives everything for the team. Moreover, his smile and happiness is contagious, which has brought a positive influence on our team atmosphere.”

Perez has four starts this season and leads the team with 12 points, four goals, and four assists. Overall, Perez has a .538 shooting percentage on seven total shots. In his first 11 games of 2019, Perez has already eclipsed his nine-point freshman year total and has two games this season in which he has scored multiple goals.

The Yellowjackets (6-4-1, 3-1-0 GNAC) have won five of their previous six contests and return home this week to play No. 23 Simon Fraser University Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Yellowjacket Field.