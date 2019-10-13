Rocky Mountain College loses fourth straight

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from RMC Sports Information.

ASHLAND, Ore., October 12, 2019 - Despite rallying back from an early 14 point deficit, Rocky Mountain College’s comeback efforts were shattered by a late Southern Oregon touchdown with just nearly a minute left in the game. The Raiders (2-4, 2-3 Frontier) defeated the Battlin’ Bears (2-4, 1-4 Frontier) 21-14.

In the first drive of the game, Wyatt Hutchinson put the Raiders on the board early with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Parker Randle.

Capitalizing off an interception by John Tia, Rocky advanced deep into Raider territory midway through the quarter. However, the drive ended with Southern Oregon’s DeShawn Craig intercepting Drew Korf on Southern Oregon’s 2-yard line. The Raiders drove 98 yards down the field which ended with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Hutchinson to Christian Graney.

In the second quarter, Rocky’s Nolan McCafferty forced a fumble deep in Rocky territory which was recovered by Devonte Woods. Driving 94 yards down the field, the Battlin’ Bears found a rhythm on offense as Korf connected with Lucas Overton on a pair of 36-yard and 27-yard passes. The drive culminated in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Korf to Josh Kraft.

The Battlin’ Bears failed the two point conversion and entered the half trailing 14-6.

Both teams held each other scoreless through the third quarter.

Looking to extend the Raider’s lead early in the fourth, Southern Oregon’s Graycen Kennedy lined up for a field goal. The attempt was blocked by Woods and recovered by Tia who raced down the field 62 yards for a touchdown. A successful rush by Josh Kraft for the two-point conversion tied the game at 14-14.

The game looked destined for overtime until Southern Oregon’s Hykeem Massey scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown with just a minute and 12 seconds left on the clock.

The Battlin’ Bears drove 46 yards down the field in nearly a minute, but were ultimately unable to find the game-tying touchdown. Southern Oregon won 21-14 to secure their second victory of the season.

Korf was 22-of-44 through the air for a touchdown and two interceptions. Overton led the team’s receiving efforts with 11 receptions for 147 yards.

McCafferty led Rocky on defense with 11 tackles and a forced fumble. Mason Price and Chad Nebel each recorded a sack.

Hutchinson threw for 177 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception for the Raiders. Graney caught six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. Massey rushed for 120 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown.

With the loss, the Battlin’ Bears losing streak extends to four games. They will next travel to Havre, Montana to player MSU-Northern on October 19.

Box score is attached.

For more information regarding Rocky Mountain College athletics, visit gobattlinbears.com.