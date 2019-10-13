No. 24 Washington State volleyball rolls past Oregon State

No. 24 Washington State dominated up front and defeated Oregon State in four sets (25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18) in a Pac-12 volleyball match on Sunday in Pullman.

The Cougars (15-3, 4-2 Pac-12) hit .310 for the match and had 18 total blocks compared to .206 and 7 blocks for the Beavers (8-9, 2-4).

Pia Timmer led the Cougars with 13 kills. Jocelyn Urias and Magda Jehlarova added 10 kills each, hitting .529 and .533, respectively. Hannah Pukis directed the offense with 43 assists. Pukis had 10 digs and Alexis Dirge had a match-high 17 digs.

Much of Oregon State’s offense ran through Haylie Bennett, who had match highs of 22 kills and 44 attempts.

Soccer

No. 15 Washington State and Arizona State battled to a scoreless draw in Pullman.

The Cougars (9-3-1, 2-2-1 Pac-12) attacked hard all afternoon with 27 shots, 10 on goal. Giulia Cascapera had nine saves for the Sun Devils (6-5-3, 0-3-2).