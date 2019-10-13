Charlotte waives former Gonzaga point guard Josh Perkins

Former Gonzaga point guard Josh Perkins was waived by the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA team announced Sunday.

Perkins averaged 7 points and 3 assists for the Hornets in the NBA Summer League. He scored 2 points and had 6 assists and 4 turnovers in 20 minutes in two preseason game appearances.

Perkins could be a candidate for the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s G League team. Gonzaga’s all-time assists leader reportedly agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hornets on Aug. 6.

He would be eligible to earn as much as a $50,000 bonus if he’s with Greensboro for at least 60 days.