Battlin’ Bears roar to big victory over Wolves

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from RMC Sports Information.

BILLINGS, Mont., October 13, 2019 - Rocky Mountain College extended their win streak to four games Sunday afternoon with a 12-0 victory over the Walla Walla University Wolves.

Marco Kummerle opened up the game with a goal in the second minute off an assist from Jonah Gronmayer which ignited Rocky’s (7-3, 6-1 CCC) offense. The Battlin’ Bears quickly scored six goals within the first 15 minutes. The lead extended lead to 10 points by the half after which Rocky slowed down. The Battlin’ Bears found the back of the net twice in the second period

Seven Battlin’ Bears scored in the game. Kummerle led the way with a career-high four goals in the match. Nolan Sherwood knocked three goals into the net with two assists while Sky Swenson scored a goal and contributed five assists.

Additionally, Sam Davidson, Seth Kalberer, Daylen Storaci, and Lachlan Gilchrist all found the back of the net. Gronmayer had two assists.

The Battlin’ Bears had 27-2 shot advantage and led 3-1 in corner kicks.

All three of Rocky’s goalkeepers saw playing time with Kristofer Wennin recording Rocky’s single save.

Walla Walla’s (3-9, 1-6 CCC) Kudzai Mhondiwa secured five saves with 12 goals allowed.

The Battlin’ Bears will next host Eastern Oregon University on October 18 at Wendy’s Field.

