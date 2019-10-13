15 from MSUB women’s soccer earn academic all-GNAC

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s Note: This is a release from MSUB Sports Information.

PORTLAND, Ore. – All 15 players from the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team who met the requirements for the academic all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference team had the grade point averages to back it up, as the conference office announced the award winners on Thursday.

“I am incredibly proud of our student athletes for their continued dedication and commitment to their studies and academics,” said head coach Stephen Cavallo. “There is no shortcut to their success here and when you look at each individual’s overall GPA, you see some incredibly smart and motivated student athletes.”

To be eligible for the award, students must be in at least their second full year at their university, and they must play during the given season. Once meeting those requirements, any player with a grade point average of 3.20 or higher earns the honor.

Leading the way for the ‘Jackets were sophomore Abby Hamilton and senior Amanda Hemmen, each of whom have 4.00 grade point averages. Hemmen is a team captain and is winning the award for the third straight season while Hamilton has seen the field in several matches at goalkeeper for the ‘Jackets. Both Hemmen and Hamilton are studying biology at MSUB.

Other three time winners this fall include seniors Kalin Sandow (3.87 GPA, psychology), Courteney Shovlin (3.91 GPA, history), Claire Tevaseu (3.70 GPA, business administration: management), and Alexa Iacolucci (3.69 GPA, mathematics).

Juniors Hallie Vervair (3.36 GPA, elementary education) and Erinn Harder (3.63 GPA, psychology) were named academic all-GNAC for a second straight season. Erin Reynolds (3.63 GPA, business administration: management) also became a two time winner as a senior.

The Yellowjackets had six sophomore named in their first eligible year. They include Lexie Bloyder (3.67 GPA, communication: media studies), Josie Corbin (3.66 GPA, elementary education), Haylee Gunter (3.80 GPA, health & human performance), Lindsey Meyer (3.76 GPA, health & human performance), and Julia Keller (3.97 GPA, business administration: management).

With 15 total nominees, the Yellowjackets earned the second most all-academic honors in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Only Seattle Pacific had more with 16 selections. In total, 99 players met the criteria for academic all-conference.

“Putting academics first has been a major part of our team culture and I am so appreciate that each year we have new student athletes that buy into that,” said Cavallo. “It really says something when every single one of our student athletes eligible to make the GNAC all-academic team makes it.”