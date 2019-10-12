Washington State without wide receiver Brandon Arconado for second consecutive game

Sports >  WSU football

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Brandon Arconado (19) loses control of pass during the first half of a college football game on Friday, September 13, 2019, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 459-5500

TEMPE, Ariz. – Brandon Arconado didn’t travel with the Cougars to Arizona State, meaning Washington State will be minus its top “Y” receiver for the second straight game.

Arconado, who’s still second on the team in receptions (25) and receiving yards (352) suffered an undisclosed lower body injury in the Pac-12 opener against UCLA and didn’t travel to Salt Lake City for WSU’s 38-13 loss to Utah.

Without Arconado, the Cougars will look for one of their “H” receivers – Travell Harris or Renard Bell – to fill the void, along with backup “Y” receiver Kassidy Woods. Harris and Bell exchanged reps at “Y” during the game against Utah.

Another wide receiver, Calvin Jackson Jr., made the trip to Tempe despite not traveling to Salt Lake City. Jackson Jr. is third on WSU’s depth chart at “X” behind Rodrick Fisher and Tay Martin, and Mike Leach said the Cougars could consider redshirting the Independence Community College transfer if they can stay healthy at the outside receiver position. Jackson Jr. has played in just one game this season, against New Mexico State.

Other Cougars that didn’t travel to Tempe include linebacker Dominick Silvels (personal reasons), linebacker Dillon Sherman (injury), fullback Clay Markoff (injury) and wide receiver Jamire Calvin (injury).

