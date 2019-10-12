Updates: Washington State looks to get back to winning ways at No. 18 Arizona State

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars face the Arizona State Sun Devils today at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30. You can watch the game on Pac-12 Networks.

PAC-12 FOOTBALL

At Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona 12:30 00 - 00 ➤Saturday, Oct. 12: Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils, 12:30 p.m. PDT TV: Pac-12 Networks

Quick facts

The line: Pick ’em. O/U: 59.0

How did the teams fare last week? The Cougars and Sun Devils were both idle. Previously, Washington State suffered a 38-13 loss to Utah in Salt Lake City, while Arizona State upset Cal 24-17 on the road Friday night.

Why WSU will win: If the Cougars can merely match their season average for scoring, they’ll have an opportunity to walk away with their first conference win. While ASU has shown some offensive improvement in Pac-12 play, the Sun Devils are still 10th in the conference, scoring 22.8 points per game – half as many as the Cougars, who are No. 1 in the league at 44.8 ppg. The Sun Devils have had one of the conference’s top defenses this season, but in five games, they’ve faced only one top-50 offense (Colorado) and haven’t encountered one that’s scoring more than 35 ppg. While the Cougars dropped consecutive Pac-12 games in 2016, they haven’t lost three in a row since 2014, which was also the last time WSU missed out on a postseason berth.

Why ASU will win: While Mike Leach believes Tracy Claeys’ sudden exit could be a spark for his football team, it’s anyone’s guess how a midseason defensive coordinator shakeup affects preparation and performance on game day. More pertinent than that, though, are all the areas in which the Cougars have struggled defensively this season. WSU hasn’t faced a truly prolific passing attack this season, yet the Cougars have given up 841 yards and seven touchdowns through the air the last two games. Jayden Daniels and the Sun Devils aren’t known for their aerial prowess, either, but ASU’s freshman QB, similar to UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Utah’s Tyler Huntley is a capable runner who can make things happen outside of the pocket and make the Cougars pay if they aren’t disciplined in pass coverage. WSU avoided Zack Moss in Salt Lake City, but the Cougars won’t be able to escape ASU’s Eno Benjamin, who’s rushed for 392 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Q&A: Washington State coach Mike Leach ‘surprised’ by departure of defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys Tracy Claeys resigned as Washington State’s defensive coordinator Tuesday – an abrupt decision that leaves the Cougars in a state of flux heading into the final seven games of the 2019 season. | Read more »

What happened last time? Due to Pac-12 scheduling rotations, it’s been three full years since the Cougars and Sun Devils played. In 2016, WSU extended what would become an eight-game win streak with a 37-32 win over ASU in the desert. After Mike Leach accused Sun Devils coach Todd Graham of stealing signals during a midweek press conference, the Cougars and Luke Falk passed for 398 yards, while Gabe Marks made eight grabs for 107 yards and a touchdown. WSU trailed 14-3 early, but safety Robert Taylor made it a one-score game when he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, and the Cougars scored 28 consecutive points to lead by as many as 17.

Three things to know

1. It was initially noted by radio play-by-play commentator Matt Chazanow that eighth-year WSU coach Mike Leach endured a midseason defensive coordinator change during his eighth year in charge at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders put Ruffin McNeil in charge and finished the season 9-4. Darcel McBath, a co-interim DC for the Cougars now, was a cornerback for that Tech team and was No. 1 in interceptions (2) and third in tackles (73).

Under new defensive coordinator tandem, Washington State looking to simplify things Mike Leach didn’t want a change at DC, necessarily, but he expressed the need to see something different, claiming the Cougars will simplify their scheme under interim defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni, and his co-interim DC, Darcel McBath. | Read more »

2. Each of WSU’s last four trips into the desert have been high-scoring affairs, producing at least 65 total points. In 2014, the Cougars lost to Arizona State in a game that produced 83 points. The following year, they beat Arizona in a game that produced 87 points. In 2016, WSU and ASU scored 69 points in a Cougars win, and in 2017, the Cougars and Wildcats combined to score 95 points.

3. There’s three Arizonans on this WSU roster – quarterback Gunner Cruz (Gilbert), defensive lineman Cosmas Kwete (Phoenix) and offensive lineman Hunter Mayginnes (Chandler) – and just one Washingtonian on ASU’s roster, that being defensive back Thomas Shorack (Seattle).

Leaders

PASSING Comp.-Att. Yds. TD Int. WSU: Gordon 167-232 2,146 22 6 ASU: Daniels 85-140 1,247 5 1

RUSHING Car. Yds. TD WSU: Borghi 49 376 4 ASU: Benjamin 106 392 6

RECEIVING Rec. Yds. TD WSU: Winston Jr. 28 378 8 ASU: Aiyuk 24 455 2

Team stats

WSU ASU Points per game 44.8 22.8 Points allowed per game 30.6 14.4 Total yards 546.8 376.8 Yards passing 450.0 249.4 Yards rushing 96.8 127.4 Yards allowed 444.4 325.8 Pass yards allowed 265.8 222.2 Rush yards allowed 178.6 103.6

Uniforms

Washington State is wearing a white-anthracite combo for Saturday’s game in Tempe. The Cougs will be in white helmets and jerseys with anthracite pants. The numbers and accents will be in WSU’s traditional crimson.

Arizona State is going with its customary home uniforms of maroon jerseys with gold helmets and pants.

The same 🔀 but different



Back home in that traditional 🔱🔴🔱 this week pic.twitter.com/E1LQMYYoIR — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 10, 2019

More on the game

After a bye week and lots of change, Washington State’s defense aims to get back on track against Arizona State Before Roc Bellantoni’s group interview in Pullman on Wednesday – not his first, but his first as Washington State’s interim defensive coordinator – the man who’ll be making the tough decisions for the defense going forward briefly pivoted away from football. | Read more »

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against No. 18 Arizona State The keys to a potential victory for Washington State against Arizona State Saturday at Sun Devils Stadium. | Read more »

The pick: Why Arizona State will beat Washington State I’m on a need-to-see-it-before-I-believe-it basis with WSU’s defense and even if Anthony Gordon and the offense can shake off the cobwebs, it’s hard to see them scoring more than 35-40 points against an ASU team that’s giving up only 14.4 per game and has allowed just 38 in its four victories. | Read more »

Secondary no longer a secondary concern for Washington State amid recent struggles As players and coaches iron out the kinks – a process they hope is at least partially complete by the time Arizona State’s offense takes the field in Tempe this Saturday (12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks) – we identify how they materialized and what’s next for WSU’s beleaguered secondary. | Read more »

Three days after Tracy Claeys’ resignation, Washington State shuffles defensive depth chart Mike Leach hinted Monday afternoon that Washington State would look into personnel changes for its much-maligned defense in the wake of Tracy Claeys’ unexpected resignation as defensive coordinator. | Read more »

Player speeches after Utah loss could reflect new wave of leadership for Washington State Before Leach and his assistant coaches showed up to an all-team meeting following the Utah loss, a few players used the down time to address their larger group of peers – an audience that included every offensive player, defensive player and specialist. The messages themselves were impactful, but maybe not as much as the mouths they came from. | Read more »

Pac-12 picks: With two conference losses each, Washington, Washington State ought to show urgency The Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson picks Week 7 of the Pac-12 football season. | Read more »