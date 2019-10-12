Updates: Washington State looks to get back to winning ways at No. 18 Arizona State

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars face the Arizona State Sun Devils today at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30. You can watch the game on Pac-12 Networks.
PAC-12 FOOTBALL
At Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona
12:3000 - 00
➤Saturday, Oct. 12: Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils, 12:30 p.m. PDT TV: Pac-12 Networks
Why WSU will win: If the Cougars can merely match their season average for scoring, they’ll have an opportunity to walk away with their first conference win. While ASU has shown some offensive improvement in Pac-12 play, the Sun Devils are still 10th in the conference, scoring 22.8 points per game – half as many as the Cougars, who are No. 1 in the league at 44.8 ppg. The Sun Devils have had one of the conference’s top defenses this season, but in five games, they’ve faced only one top-50 offense (Colorado) and haven’t encountered one that’s scoring more than 35 ppg. While the Cougars dropped consecutive Pac-12 games in 2016, they haven’t lost three in a row since 2014, which was also the last time WSU missed out on a postseason berth.
Why ASU will win: While Mike Leach believes Tracy Claeys’ sudden exit could be a spark for his football team, it’s anyone’s guess how a midseason defensive coordinator shakeup affects preparation and performance on game day. More pertinent than that, though, are all the areas in which the Cougars have struggled defensively this season. WSU hasn’t faced a truly prolific passing attack this season, yet the Cougars have given up 841 yards and seven touchdowns through the air the last two games. Jayden Daniels and the Sun Devils aren’t known for their aerial prowess, either, but ASU’s freshman QB, similar to UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Utah’s Tyler Huntley is a capable runner who can make things happen outside of the pocket and make the Cougars pay if they aren’t disciplined in pass coverage. WSU avoided Zack Moss in Salt Lake City, but the Cougars won’t be able to escape ASU’s Eno Benjamin, who’s rushed for 392 yards and six touchdowns this season.
What happened last time? Due to Pac-12 scheduling rotations, it’s been three full years since the Cougars and Sun Devils played. In 2016, WSU extended what would become an eight-game win streak with a 37-32 win over ASU in the desert. After Mike Leach accused Sun Devils coach Todd Graham of stealing signals during a midweek press conference, the Cougars and Luke Falk passed for 398 yards, while Gabe Marks made eight grabs for 107 yards and a touchdown. WSU trailed 14-3 early, but safety Robert Taylor made it a one-score game when he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, and the Cougars scored 28 consecutive points to lead by as many as 17.
Three things to know
1. It was initially noted by radio play-by-play commentator Matt Chazanow that eighth-year WSU coach Mike Leach endured a midseason defensive coordinator change during his eighth year in charge at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders put Ruffin McNeil in charge and finished the season 9-4. Darcel McBath, a co-interim DC for the Cougars now, was a cornerback for that Tech team and was No. 1 in interceptions (2) and third in tackles (73).
2. Each of WSU’s last four trips into the desert have been high-scoring affairs, producing at least 65 total points. In 2014, the Cougars lost to Arizona State in a game that produced 83 points. The following year, they beat Arizona in a game that produced 87 points. In 2016, WSU and ASU scored 69 points in a Cougars win, and in 2017, the Cougars and Wildcats combined to score 95 points.
3. There’s three Arizonans on this WSU roster – quarterback Gunner Cruz (Gilbert), defensive lineman Cosmas Kwete (Phoenix) and offensive lineman Hunter Mayginnes (Chandler) – and just one Washingtonian on ASU’s roster, that being defensive back Thomas Shorack (Seattle).
Leaders
PASSING
Comp.-Att.
Yds.
TD
Int.
WSU: Gordon
167-232
2,146
22
6
ASU: Daniels
85-140
1,247
5
1
RUSHING
Car.
Yds.
TD
WSU: Borghi
49
376
4
ASU: Benjamin
106
392
6
RECEIVING
Rec.
Yds.
TD
WSU: Winston Jr.
28
378
8
ASU: Aiyuk
24
455
2
Team stats
WSU
ASU
Points per game
44.8
22.8
Points allowed per game
30.6
14.4
Total yards
546.8
376.8
Yards passing
450.0
249.4
Yards rushing
96.8
127.4
Yards allowed
444.4
325.8
Pass yards allowed
265.8
222.2
Rush yards allowed
178.6
103.6
Uniforms
Washington State is wearing a white-anthracite combo for Saturday’s game in Tempe. The Cougs will be in white helmets and jerseys with anthracite pants. The numbers and accents will be in WSU’s traditional crimson.