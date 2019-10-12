Top 25 football roundup: South Carolina stuns No. 3 Georgia

Associated Press

Israel Mukuamu returned the first of his three interceptions 53 yards for a touchdown and South Carolina took advantage of Jake Fromm’s four turnovers to beat No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime on Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

Parker White’s 23-yard field goal in the second overtime proved to be enough when Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship was wide left on his attempt from 42 yards. Blankenship’s second miss of the game sent South Carolina (3-3, 2-2 SEC) players charging onto the field to celebrate the upset.

Georgia (5-1, 2-1) was favored by 24 1/2 points.

(1) Alabama 47, (24) Texas A&M 28: Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns and Alabama’s offense kept rolling in the Crimson Tide’s (6-0, 3-0 SEC) first game at No. 1 this season with a victory over the Aggies (3-3, 1-2) in College Station, Texas.

(2) Clemson 45, Florida State 14: Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, two to Justyn Ross, and the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) won their 21st straight game by pounding the Seminoles (3-3, 2-2) in Clemson, South Carolina.

(5) LSU 42, (7) Florida 28: Joe Burrow passed for 293 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers (6-0, 2-0 SEC) scored three straight touchdowns after falling behind early in the second half to emerge with a victory over the Gators (6-1, 3-1) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

(6) Oklahoma 34, (11) Texas 27: Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma’s defense sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times and the Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) never trailed in a victory over the Longhorns (4-2, 2-1) in Dallas.

(8) Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0: Jonathan Taylor rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns, Wisconsin’s defense posted its fourth shutout of the season and the Badgers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) crushed the Spartans (4-3, 2-2) in Madison, Wisconsin.

(10) Penn State 17, (17) Iowa 12: Noah Cain ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 5 minutes left and the Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) held off the Hawkeyes (4-2, 1-2) in Iowa City, Iowa.

(14) Boise State 59, Hawaii 37: Backup quarterbacks Chase Cord and Jaylon Henderson combined to complete 18 of 28 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns after starter Hank Bachmeier exited with an injury in the second quarter, and the Broncos (6-0, 3-0 Mountain West) routed the Warriors (4-2, 1-1) in Boise.

(16) Michigan 42, Illinois 25: Hassan Haskins ran for 125 yards and a touchdown, Zach Charbonnet added 116 yards rushing, and the Wolverines (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) put away the Illini (2-4, 0-3) in Champaign, Illinois.

Louisville 62, (19) Wake Forest 59: Evan Conley ran 41 yards for a critical touchdown with 2:15 remaining, and the Cardinals (4-2, 2-1 ACC) upset the Demon Deacons (5-1, 1-1) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in the second highest-scoring game in ACC history.

(22) Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30 (2OT): JaMycal Hasty scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and the Bears (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) beat the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) in Waco, Texas.

Temple 30, (23) Memphis 28: Anthony Russo threw two touchdown passes and the Owls (5-1, 2-0 American) took advantage of four turnovers by the Tigers (5-1, 2-1) to upset Memphis in Philadelphia.

(25) Cincinnati 38, Houston 23: Desmond Ridder passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns and the Bearcats (5-1, 2-0 American) held off the Cougars (2-4, 0-2) to win in Houston.