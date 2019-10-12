Pac-12 football roundup: No. 9 Notre Dame holds off USC 30-27

Associated Press

Tony Jones Jr. rushed for a career-high 176 yards and Jonathan Doerer kicked three long field goals as No. 9 Notre Dame held off longtime rival Southern California 30-27 Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana.

The Fighting Irish (5-1), who rushed for a season-high 308 yards, clinched their third straight victory over the Trojans (3-3) on Ian Book’s 8-yard run with 3:33 left.

Book’s touchdown ended a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:54 off the clock after USC had drawn within 23-20.

The Trojans’ Markese Stepp, who ran for 82 yards, scored from the 2 with 1:04 left to make it 30-27. But Notre Dame’s Brock Wright recovered the onside kick, and the Irish ran out the clock.

Jones’ fourth 100-yard game of the season came on 25 carries. He had 12 runs for 120 yards in the first half.

The Irish led 17-3 at half after Book threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cole Kmet, wide receiver Braden Lenzy ran 51 yards on a reverse and Doerer kicked a 43-yard field goal. The half ended with the teams engaging in some pushing and shoving before they headed to their locker rooms.

Doerer added field goals of 52 and 43 yards in the second half to keep the Irish ahead.

USC freshman Kedon Slovis completed 24 of 35 passes for 255 yards in his first game back from a concussion three weeks ago.

Slovis threw touchdown passes of 38 yards to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third quarter and 5 yards to Tyler Vaughns in the fourth.

(15) Utah 52, Oregon State 7: Zack Moss rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including a 91-yard scoring run in the opening quarter, and the Utes (5-1, 2-1) routed the Beavers (2-4, 1-2) in Corvallis, Oregon.

Moss, who was returning from a shoulder injury, sat out the second half. He is now just 55 yards away from passing Eddie Johnson (1984-88) as the Utes’ leading career rusher.

Tyler Huntley threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns for the Utes, who were coming off a bye after downing Washington State to rebound from their lone loss the week before to USC. Moss missed the game against the Cougars with the injury.

OSU Quarterback Jake Luton, chosen Pac-12 Player of the Week after accounting for six touchdowns (five pass, one run) against UCLA, threw for 131 yards but was intercepted for the first time this season.

Receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who went into the game ranked second in the nation with an average of 126.4 receiving yards per game, was held to eight catches for 77 yards by the stout Utah defense.

The Utes, ranked 14th in the nation among FBS teams for total defense going into the game, also held Oregon State to just 48 rushing yards.