Leif Ericksen, opportunistic defense help Whitworth rout Lewis & Clark 68-30

From staff reports

PORTLAND – Leif Ericksen threw four touchdowns and ran for another, the Whitworth defense forced six turnovers, and the Pirates routed Lewis & Clark 68-30 at Griswold Stadium.

Whitworth (3-1, 2-0 Northwest Conference) posted a second straight blowout in conference play after beating Willamette 82-7 on Oct. 5. The 150 combined points are the most the Pirates have scored in back-to-back games.

After the Pioneers (2-2, 1-1) drew first blood on a 72-yard strike from Caden Voges to Aidan Verba-Hamilton, the Pirates responded with 35 straight first-quarter points.

Ericksen had a 55-yard touchdown to Jerusalem To’oto’o to put Whitworth in front 7-6. Connor Johnson followed with a 2-yard scoring plunge, his first of three touchdowns. After LC failed to field the ensuing kickoff, Whitworth recovered and Brad Mills ran in from a yard out.

Ericksen added a 90-yard strike Brayden Corona and a 15-yard run of his own to complete the scoring binge.

Johnson ran in from 5 yards out and Ericksen connected with Anthony Ruiz for a 16-yard score in the second quarter as the Whits piled up a 48-12 lead at halftime.

Ericksen finished 15 of 33 for 268 yards.

Ericksen’s counterpart, Vegas, was 21 for 33 for 408 yards and four touchdowns, but he was intercepted three times. The Pirates also intercepted LC backup Cruz Montana and recovered two fumbles. Andrew McCoy had two of the Whits’ eight sacks.

Whitworth returns to the Pine Bowl Saturday to face George Fox.