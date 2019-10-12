SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

Hangman Creek tree planting scheduled

Bruce Kinkead, a fisheries biologist with the Coeur d'Alene tribe, unloads ponderosa pines on April 13, 2019. In the Hangman Creek watershed the water table can drop as much as 6 feet. Ponderosa pines, with their deeper root system, can still access the water even when the table does drop, he said. (Eli Francovich / The Spokesman-Review)
Bruce Kinkead, a fisheries biologist with the Coeur d'Alene tribe, unloads ponderosa pines on April 13, 2019. In the Hangman Creek watershed the water table can drop as much as 6 feet. Ponderosa pines, with their deeper root system, can still access the water even when the table does drop, he said. (Eli Francovich / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

The Coeur d’Alene Tribe and Spokane Falls Trout Unlimited will be planting trees on the upper reaches of Hangman Creek on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The planting is part of the tribe’s ongoing watershed restoration work aimed at improving habitat for redband trout and, eventually, salmon.

Participants should have hiking boots and gloves. For more information, including directions and to register, visit spokanefallstu.org/.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors