Hangman Creek tree planting scheduled

From staff reports

The Coeur d’Alene Tribe and Spokane Falls Trout Unlimited will be planting trees on the upper reaches of Hangman Creek on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The planting is part of the tribe’s ongoing watershed restoration work aimed at improving habitat for redband trout and, eventually, salmon.

Participants should have hiking boots and gloves. For more information, including directions and to register, visit spokanefallstu.org/.