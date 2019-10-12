Eastern Washington notebook: Talolo Limu-Jones another big target for Eagles

Of the seven passes Eastern Washington receiver Talolo Limu-Jones has hauled in this season, five were of the touchdown variety.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior had three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 54-21 rout of Northern Colorado on Saturday at Roos Field, legitimizing his transition from tight end to a true split receiver.

“I’m really proud of him,” EWU head coach Aaron Best said. “He’s put a lot of work – yeoman-like work – the last three of four weeks, and you’re seeing the return on that.”

A rotational player often used on special teams, Limu-Jones spent his first two years in Cheney with the tight end group but made the move away from tackle in the spring of 2018.

He caught 11 passes for 148 yards and four touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2017 as a backup tight end, including two touchdown receptions in EWU’s thrilling 41-38 win at UC Davis.

Still learning his new position and battling a leg injury, Limu-Jones was rarely utsed in EWU’s offense in 2018, totaling seven catches for 116 yards.

This year has been different.

“It’s just a different world (between receivers and tight ends),” Limu-Jones said. “It might seem easy to switch, but you’re going from more blocking to running routes. I’ve been getting more comfortable.”

Kickers stepping up

EWU’s field-goal kicking and punting struggled early in the season but has improved substantially in recent weeks.

Since starting place-kicker Andre Slyter’s injury against Lindenwood in Week 2, the Eagles have looked to walk-on redshirt freshman Seth Harrison, a Coeur d’Alene High product who has been consistent.

Harrison hit all four of his field-goal attempts on Saturday. He’s 5 for 5 this season and has also hit 27 PATs.

Since true freshman punter Nick Kokich replaced sophomore Trevor Bowens in Week 5, the Eagles are averaging 40.9 yards per punt compared to their previous 36.1.

Kokich has punts of 59 and 56 yards this season with seven inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Bowens’ deepest punt was 46 yards with three attempts inside the 20.

Hayes’ big half

EWU safety Dehonta Hayes sat the first half against Northern Colorado because of a targeting penalty he received at Sacramento State last week.

He still led the Eagles in tackles (eight) on Saturday and forced a fumble.

Hayes has a team-high 73 tackles this season.