Eastern Washington cruises past Northern Colorado in 54-21 homecoming rout

The third-worst defense in the Football Championship Subdivision looked the part.

So did one of its most consistent home teams.

Eastern Washington piled up 637 total yards Saturday and breezed past Northern Colorado 54-21, winning a school-record 12th-straight game at Roos Field.

EWU (3-4, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) jumped out to a 40-0 halftime cushion in front of a homecoming crowd of 9,091 – pummeling the traditionally downtrodden Bears (1-6, 1-2).

EWU, which hasn’t lost to Northern Colorado since 1981 when both teams were NCAA Division II members, extended its winning to streak to 12 games against the Greeley, Colorado school.

Junior quarterback Eric Barriere completed 28 of 43 passes for 445 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in three quarters of work – carving up a struggling Northern Colorado defense that’s yielded more than 500 yards a game this season.

Talolo Limu-Jones hauled in three touchdown catches to lead EWU’s productive receiving group. Jayson Williams and Andrew Boston combined for 211 yards on 15 receptions.

EWU’s defense, which bounced back from a 48-27 loss at resurgent Sacramento State last week, was just as menacing.

The Eagles gave up a season-low 352 yards and held standout running back Milo Hall to 80 yards on 20 carries. Each of his three touchdowns came in the second-half of the blowout.

A flurry of first-half turnovers boosted the Eagles.

After Jayce Gilder’s 19-yard touchdown reception gave EWU a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, the Eagles recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, leading to a 21-yard field goal by Seth Harrison.

The Bears tried to punt on its next possession, but it was blocked by Justin Patterson, leading to another Harrison field goal.

A few plays later, Northern Colorado running back Noah Serriah fumbled. EWU rover Joe Lang picked up the loose ball and ran 38 yards to the end zone, giving EWU a 30-0 lead.

Northern Colorado limited EWU’s running game to 174 yards. Antoine Custer, the Big Sky Conference’s leading rusher going into the game, led the Eagles’ ground game with 80 yards on 19 carries.

Harrison, a former Coeur d’Alene High kicker, made all four of his field goal attempts for EWU.

This story will be updated