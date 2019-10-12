Difference makers: Brandon Aiyuk, Jayden Daniels come up clutch in Sun Devils’ victory over Washington State

Anthony Gordon

Though inaccurate times, Gordon was productive for the Cougars. The redshirt senior and nation’s leading passer attempted a career-high 64 passes, completing a career-high 44 for 466 yards and three touchdowns. Gordon didn’t throw an interception for the first time since the season opener against New Mexico State.

Jayden Daniels

Arizona State’s freshman quarterback showed some moxie late in the game, driving the Sun Devils 75 yards on 10 plays, capping it with a 17-yard rushing touchdown. Daniels finished 26-of-36 passing for 363 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed 10 times for 23 yards, despite being sacked three times.

Brandon Aiyuk

The Arizona State receiver was explosive in the first half, catching four passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns, first scoring on an 89-yard catch-and-run and then on a 40-yard throw from Jayden Daniels in which Aiyuk beat WSU strong safety Skyler Thomas. The Cougars couldn’t slow Aiyuk in the second half and the senior turned in his third touchdown of the game, breaking away for a 33-yarder to tie it at 31-31. Aiyuk finished with seven catches for 196 yards.