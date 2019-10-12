Big Sky football roundup: Sacramento State defeats Montana State

Associated Press

Kevin Thomson threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores and Sacramento State beat Montana State 34-21 on Saturday in Bozeman.

Thomson finished with 260 yards passing and 74 yards rushing. He ran for the Hornets’ first two scores, then passed for the next three to three receivers.

The Hornets (4-2, 2-0 Big Sky) scored twice in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Montana State drove to the Hornets’ 1 with just under 10 minutes to play but was stopped.

The Bobcats (2-1, 5-2) were unable to get stops on third down all game as Thomson and the Hornets converted on 9 of 11 until midway through the fourth quarter. MSU also came away empty on three trips inside the Sacramento State 22.

UC Davis 48, Cal Poly 24: Nick Eaton intercepted a pitch and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown to help the Aggies (3-2, 1-2) end the Mustangs’ (2-4, 1-2) rally for a win in Davis, California.

UC Davis led as much as 34-0 before Cal Poly rallied.

Weber State 29, Southern Utah 14: Kevin Smith had 16 carries for 108 yards, the defense had four interceptions, and the fifth-ranked Wildcats (4-2, 2-0) beat the Thunderbirds (1-6, 0-3) in Ogden, Utah.

Kaden Jenks was 13-of-22 passing for 132 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to David Ames that gave Weber State the lead for good with 5:28 left in the third quarter.

Idaho State 55, North Dakota 20: Matt Struck threw for 396 yards and five touchdowns, Ty Flanagan rushed for 163 yards and a score and the Bengals (3-3) dominated the Fighting Hawks (3-3) in Pocatello.