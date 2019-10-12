Audubon fall field trip planned

From staff reports

The Spokane Audubon Society is hosting a birding field trip on Oct. 26.

Participants will look for specialty birds, such as Arctic gulls, Lapland longspurs, and other hard-to-find northern visitors. There may be some down time with little action in between bird sightings but potential for rarities is high. It is a full-day trip from sunrise to sunset. The trip takes a loop drive from Spokane to Soap Lake and back, usually returning after dark.

Contact Gary Blevins (863-2659 or blevins@spocom.com) by Wednesday if you plan to attend.