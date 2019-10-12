Area Sports Menu for Sunday, October 13

Golf

College men: Whitworth at NWC Fall Classic in Woodburn, Oregon, 9 a.m.

College women: Washington State at Stanford Intercollegiate. Whitworth at NWC Fall Classic in Woodburn, Oregon.

Hockey

KIJHL: Spokane at Nelson, 2 p.m.

Soccer

College men: Pac-12: Oregon State at Washington, 3 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington, noon; Arizona State at Washington State, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Weber State, 11 a.m.; Idaho at Idaho State, noon. NWC: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth, noon.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

College women: Idaho at Washington Tournament.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Oregon State at Washington State, noon; Oregon at Washington, 2 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:55 a.m.