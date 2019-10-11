Top 25 football roundup: Justin Herbert has 2 TDs in No. 13 Oregon’s 45-3 win over Colorado

Associated Press

Justin Herbert threw for 261 yards and extended his streak of games with a touchdown pass to 34, and the No. 13 Oregon Ducks beat Colorado 45-3 on Friday night in Eugene for their fifth straight victory.

Jaylon Redd rushed for a touchdown and caught a pass for another score for the Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12). Cyrus Habibi-Likio ran for three touchdowns and CJ Verdell rushed for 171 yards.

Oregon has not dropped a game since the season opener against Auburn.

Steven Montez threw for 131 yards for Colorado (3-3, 1-2) but he was intercepted four times on four consecutive drives. It is the second straight loss for the Buffaloes.

Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. was day-to-day going into the game but he started and finished with four catches for 70 yards. He strained a core muscle against Arizona State on Sept. 21 and missed last weekend’s loss to Arizona.

Miami 17, (20) Miami 9: N’Kosi Perry threw for a touchdown on the opening drive and ran for another with 2:31 remaining, and the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) knocked off the Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1) in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Deejay Dallas caught the touchdown pass for Miami, plus rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries. Pat Bethel blocked a field goal for Miami and K.J. Osborn caught four passes for 60 yards.