State simplifies Sno-Park permits

State Sno-Park permits will go on sale Nov. 1, with new simplified rules.

The permits are required to park in designated parking lots with access for cross-country skiing, skijoring, snowmobiling, dog sledding, snowshoeing, tubing and other winter sports.

In an effort to simplify regulations, a Discover Pass is no longer required with a daily Sno-Park permit on state park property, including Mount Spokane.

As usual, however, Mount Spokane has quirky permit regulations. Passes will be required at Mount Spokane trailhead parking areas starting Dec. 1. through the end of March.

Until Dec. 1, a Discover Pass covers the park’s vehicle access requirements.

A daily Sno-Park pass costs $20. Seasonal passes are $40. In certain high-use area, including Mount Spokane’s Selkirk Lodge/Cross-Country Skiing Park parking area, a special groomed sticker is required. That pass is $40. All other trailheads require the normal Sno-Park pass.

Sno-Park permits will be sold between Nov. 1 and April 30 and are required in most places during that time.

In addition to simplifying the Discover Pass process, snow bikes are now in the same class as snowmobiles. All snow bikes must be registered as snowmobiles and follow snowmobile regulations.

Snowmobiles must have a motorized permit. Those permits are included in the state’s snowmobile licensing fee. Out-of-state snowmobile riders can purchase a motorized permit for $40.

Users can also purchase a seasonal motorized Sno-Park permit

To purchase a Sno-Park permit online: parks.state.wa.us/winter. For a list of vendors and their locations: parks.state.wa.us/147/Sno-Park-Permit-vendors. Mountain Gear in Spokane also sells them.

All proceeds from the permits go to maintaining winter recreation areas throughout the state, including grooming, snow removal from parking lots and roads, on-site sanitation, education and enforcement.