Prep girls soccer roundup: Grace Kalua scored a hat trick and Gonzaga Prep defeats Rogers
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 11, 2019, 9:40 p.m.
Grace Kalua had three goals and two assists and visiting Gonzaga Prep (10-2-0-0, 5-0-0-0) shut out Rogers (2-8-0-0, 0-5-0-0) 11-0 on Friday in a Greater Spokane League game.
Shadle Park 4, North Central 0: Kayla Perry scored twice and the Highlanders (4-6-0-0, 1-4-0-0) beat the visiting Indians (4-6-0-0, 2-3-0-0).
Priest River 2, Newport 1: Hailey Moore scored twice and the Spartans (2-7-0-0) edged the visiting Grizzles (1-10-0-0) in a nonleague game.
