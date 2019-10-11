Prep girls soccer roundup: Grace Kalua scored a hat trick and Gonzaga Prep defeats Rogers

From staff reports

Grace Kalua had three goals and two assists and visiting Gonzaga Prep (10-2-0-0, 5-0-0-0) shut out Rogers (2-8-0-0, 0-5-0-0) 11-0 on Friday in a Greater Spokane League game.

Shadle Park 4, North Central 0: Kayla Perry scored twice and the Highlanders (4-6-0-0, 1-4-0-0) beat the visiting Indians (4-6-0-0, 2-3-0-0).

Priest River 2, Newport 1: Hailey Moore scored twice and the Spartans (2-7-0-0) edged the visiting Grizzles (1-10-0-0) in a nonleague game.