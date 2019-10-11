Prep football: Ryan Blair tosses school-record 8 passing touchdowns in Mead win
Fri., Oct. 11, 2019, 11:25 p.m.
Ryan Blair threw for 513 yards with a school-record eight passing touchdowns and Mead beat host Marina 63-27 in a nonleague game in Huntington Beach, California, on Friday.
Evan Wiersma had seven catches for 194 yards with three TDs for the Panthers (4-2).
Blair connected with Kaden Gardner on a 4-yard TD pass and Kaveh Abghari on a 51-yard strike as the Panthers built a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
Blair had three TD passes in the second quarter – including a 15-yard toss to Wiersma, and the Panthers led 35-7 at the half. Wiersma added a pair of 31-yard scoring catches in the second half.
Mead faces Central Valley (5-1, 2-0 Greater Spokane League) at Albi Stadium on Friday.
Shadle Park 20, Lewis and Clark 6: Logan Doyle ran for 79 yards with two TDs and the Highlanders (2-3) defeated the Tigers (2-3) in a nonleague game at Albi Stadium.
Keani Guthmueller ran for 47 yards with a touchdown for LC.
Great Northern League
West Valley 42, Lakeland 41: Colton Boettcher caught the winning TD pass with 23 seconds left and the visiting Eagles (4-2) defeated the Hawks (2-5) in a nonleague game in Rathdrum.
Cheney 21, East Valley 0: Dmetri Strait threw two TD passes and the Blackhawks (3-2, 1-0) defeated the visiting Knights (1-5, 0-2).
Trevor Rains had 98 yards on the ground for Cheney.
Clarkston 23, Pullman 14: The Bantams (6-1, 3-0) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (4-3, 1-2).
Northeast A
Colville 34, Riverside 28 (2OT): Sam Anderson ran in the winning TD and the Indians (3-2, 2-1) defeated the visiting Rams (3-3, 1-2) in double overtime.
Riverside’s Samuel DesRoches had 70 yards on the ground and caught a TD pass.
Newport 35, Medical Lake 12: Michael Owen threw three TD passes and ran for one touchdown and the visiting Grizzlies (4-2, 1-2) beat the Cardinals (0-5, 0-3).
Okanogan 48, Freeman 7: The Bulldogs (4-2) beat the visiting Scotties (2-4) in a nonleague game.
Northeast 2B
Colfax 33, Liberty 20: Jacob Brown ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns and the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Lancers (4-2, 0-1).
Reardan 35, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13: Noah Landt ran for two touchdowns and the Indians (4-2, 1-1) beat the visiting Broncos (1-5, 0-2)
Davenport 45, Northwest Christian 14: Gavin Boggs rushed for six touchdowns with 241 yards and the Gorillas (3-3, 2-0) defeated the Crusaders (0-6, 0-1) at Riverside HS.
Northwest Christian’s Elijah Lewis and Aaron House each rushed for a touchdown
Manson 51, Kettle Falls 26: Caden Beazley ran for 236 yards with four touchdowns and the visiting Trojans (3-3, 0-3) beat the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-1) in a nonleague game. Nick Anderson ran for 102 yards and recovered a fumble for a touchdown for Kettle Falls.
Asotin 48, Kittitas 12.
Northeast 1B
Selkirk 84, Columbia 6: Jay Link threw for 245 yards with seven touchdowns, adding 189 rushing yards and the Rangers (4-1, 4-0) defeated the visiting Lions (1-3). Ty Taylor had 112 yards on three receptions with three touchdowns for Selkirk.
August Wagner had a kick return for a touchdown in the first quarter for Columbia.
Northport 40, Curlew 16: Tanner Malcolm ran in two rushing scores and tossed a touchdown pass and the Mustangs (2-3, 1-3) defeated the Cougars (0-4). Bradley Singer ran in two touchdowns for Curlew.
Wellpinit 46, Inchelium 20: Smokey Abrahamson rushed for two touchdowns with 266 yards and the Redskins (2-2, 2-3) defeated the visiting Hornets (1-4).
Pomeroy 60, Springdale 38.
Southeast 1B
St. John-Endicott 12, Touchet 0.
Central Washington 1B
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Waterville 16: Brayton Schafer ran for 163 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Warriors (6-0, 4-0) beat the Shockers (0-4, 0-3).
Idaho
Moscow 32, Sandpoint 17: Chad Redinger ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass and the Bears (4-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-3, 0-1) in an Inland Empire League 4A game.
Grangeville 18, St. Maries 12: Tescher Harris threw one touchdown pass and ran in another, and the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-0) defeated the Lumberjacks (3-3, 0-1) in a Central Idaho League 2A game.
Coeur d’Alene 28, Lewiston 12.
