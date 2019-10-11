Gonzaga to appear at least 15 times on ESPN family of networks

Gonzaga will make at least 15 appearances on ESPN networks this season, including both dates against rival Saint Mary’s among eight WCC matchups, the conference announced.

Gonzaga’s most anticipated non-conference games – on paper at least – will be televised on ESPN networks, beginning with Texas A&M (Nov. 15, SEC Network), followed by three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis Nov. 27-29.

Gonzaga’s three marquee December matchups – Dec. 8 at Washington, Dec. 14 at Arizona, Dec. 18 vs. North Carolina – will be on ESPN2.

The Zags’ pair of WCC games against Saint Mary’s, BYU and Pepperdine will be televised. Gonzaga was picked to win the conference in the coaches’ preseason poll released last week, followed by the Gaels, Cougars and Waves.

ESPN’s schedule also includes Gonzaga’s home games against Santa Clara (Jan. 16) and San Francisco (Feb. 20). Santa Clara was picked to finish fifth with San Francisco sixth.

Two WCC Tournament quarterfinals, two semifinals and the title game will be on ESPN’s family of networks.

Saint Mary’s will make 12 ESPN networks appearances, seven in WCC contests. BYU will be on 10 times, five times in conference games.

Gonzaga appeared on ESPN networks 16 times last season, including nine conference games.

The WCC is expected to release its game schedule on CBS Sports Network next week. At least nine conference games will air on CBS Sports Network in the first year of a new multi-year agreement.